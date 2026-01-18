Verge Ausberry returns home to New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. — Verge Ausberry has spent more than three decades building a legacy at LSU, but returning to his hometown of New Iberia remains the place that grounds him the most.

A native of New Iberia and former LSU linebacker, Ausberry now serves as LSU’s athletic director. This week, his hometown honored his achievements by naming him grand marshal of the city’s first Mardi Gras parade of the year a special recognition for one of Acadiana’s own.

“It’s just great to see everybody when I come back to New Iberia. This is always my place. I like to come here all the time.”

New Iberia has been a constant throughout Ausberry’s life. From playing at his highschool alma mater to representing Louisiana’s flagship university on a national stage, the community has always been close to his heart.

Serving as grand marshal carried special significance for Ausberry, who sees the role as more than ceremonial.

“To be the grand marshal for my hometown especially for the first parade of the year here in Acadiana that’s great,” he said. “I’ve been very blessed to be in the position I hold and to represent the flagship institution of the state of Louisiana.”

Despite his success just 68 miles away in Baton Rouge, Ausberry says his mission has always been bigger than himself.

“You can be from anywhere and be successful,” he said. “I want to leave my mark on young people the kids from New Iberia and the Acadiana area.”

For Ausberry, coming home blends two of life’s greatest joys: purpose and belonging.

“This is my peace,” he said. “These are my people.”

No matter how far life takes him, Ausberry’s impact and legacy are felt most strongly where it all began.

