USDA issues report on animal deaths at UL's NIRC during 2025 storm

Nineteen animals died at the New Iberia Research Facility during the January 2025 snow storm that hit Acadiana with unprecedented snow and low temperatures, and the USDA report on that was released a month ago.

The report, which you can read by scrolling down, listed two non-compliant findings, one critical and one non-critical. According to a statement from UL, there initially were three citations but one was removed upon appeal.

The critical non-compliant finding concerned "handling of animals."

"A review of records for the facility indicates that 19 Rhesus Macaques died from January 21 through January 23, 2025. Necropsy results for the deceased 19 animals state that 13 were found to have underlying conditions, and 6 necropsy results are listed as open cause of death. The facility had plastic barrels suspended in the enclosures that are used for enrichment, but no shelters were present in the enclosures. Weather records document that the low temperatures for that area on January 21 was 8°F, and 2°F on January 22, 2025. The facility stated that the Rhesus Macaques are not acclimated to temperatures that low. Exposing nonhuman primates to temperatures below 45°F is not in accordance with generally accepted husbandry practices, and may contribute to adverse effects, including death. When climatic conditions present a threat to an animal’s health or well-being, appropriate measures must be taken to alleviate the impact of those conditions. An animal may never be subjected to any combination of temperature, humidity, and time that is detrimental to the animal’s health or well-being, taking into consideration such factors as the animal’s age, species, breed, overall health status, and acclimation," the inspector wrote.

The non-critical finding concerned "outdoor housing facilities."

"The outdoor housing facilities for the Rhesus Macaques does not provide adequate shelter from the elements at all times. Corn Cribs and Mini Corn Cribs enclosures have a top, but there is no protection for the sides against wind elements. Outdoor housing facilities for nonhuman primates must provide adequate shelter from the elements at all times. It must provide protection from the sun, rain, snow, wind, and cold, and from any weather conditions that may occur. The shelter must safely provide heat to the nonhuman primates to prevent the ambient temperature from falling below 45 °F (7.2 °C), except as directed by the attending veterinarian and in accordance with generally accepted professional and husbandry practices," the inspector wrote.

Here's the statement from UL:

"The University prioritizes the well-being and safety of the nonhuman primates at the New Iberia Research Center, which operates under strict federal standards governing animal health, housing and environmental protections.

"The USDA inspection findings relate to losses that occurred during the record-breaking winter weather event on Jan. 21–23, 2025. During that period, NIRC activated its Extreme Weather Preparedness Plan. Sixty-five designated emergency personnel remained on site for 96 continuous hours, providing veterinary, animal care, facilities, electrical and HVAC support around the clock. Vulnerable animals were relocated indoors, winterization measures were in place and continuous monitoring was implemented throughout the emergency.

"Following the USDA inspection dated June 12, 2025, the University submitted a formal response and plan addressing environmental protection measures. In its Jan. 28, 2026 appeal determination, USDA removed one citation and upheld others related to environmental protections and housing standards. The University has continued strengthening infrastructure, weather protocols and oversight procedures in response to those findings."

