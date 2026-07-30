USAF participating in mosquito exercise in Iberia Parish

The Iberia Parish Mosquito Control District will participate in an aerial training exercise with the U.S. Air Force 757th.

These operations are designed to enhance preparedness in the event aerial mosquito control becomes necessary following hurricane or tropical storm-related flooding.

"The District is proud to support the U.S. Air Force in maintaining its operational readiness while also strengthening local emergency response capabilities. Training operations are scheduled to take place during the week of August 10th. Additional details, including specific dates, times, and affected areas, will be provided in a subsequent press release," a release states.

During spray operations, only individuals who are hypersensitive to insecticides or those who wish to avoid any exposure to the products being applied should limit outdoor activities within the designated treatment area. All other residents may continue their normal outdoor activities.

Residents will notice a large, low-flying military aircraft during the exercise. If you see the aircraft overhead, do not attempt to follow its flight path. The aircraft will be traveling at a high rate of speed and will pass through the area quickly.

The Iberia Parish Mosquito Control District appreciates the public's cooperation and understanding as it participates in this important preparedness initiative.

If you have any questions or mosquito related problems, feel free to contact the office at (337) 365-4933.