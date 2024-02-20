Watch Now
US 90 ramp in New Iberia to close until May

Posted at 3:27 PM, Feb 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-20 16:27:32-05

NEW IBERIA, La. — The US 90 westbound entrance ramp at LA 14 (Center Street) will be closed beginning Wednesday, February 28 at 7 am, until May 27, 2024, weather permitting, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).

The closure is necessary to remove and reconstruct the on-ramp.

Emergency vehicles will not be able to access the area, officials say.

A detour will be posted with traffic being directed to the US 90 westbound entrance ramp at LA 675 (Jefferson Island Road) via US 90 Frontage Road.

DOTD reminds motorists to drive with caution and be alert for work crews and their equipment.

