UPDATE: Woman escapes from court; comments on sheriff's post

UPDATE: Landry still isn't listed as an inmate in the Iberia Parish jail, but she's (apparently) got access to Facebook.

Yesterday, Landry apparently commented on the sheriff's post about her escape:

We've reached out to the sheriff's office to see if she has been apprehended in another jurisdiction; we'll update the story after we hear back.

Here's the original story:

WOMAN ESCAPES CUSTODY

Police are searching for a woman who they say escaped while being sentenced in court.

Jada Landry fled custody while in court being sentenced for aggravated battery. She exited the courthouse and fled the area in a vehicle, according to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office (IPSO). The vehicle has since been located.

IPSO deputies and officers with the New Iberia Police Department are actively searching the surrounding area for Landry.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, do not approach. Please submit an anonymous tip through our app or contact our dispatch office immediately at (337) 369-3711.