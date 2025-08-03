UPDATE: One dead after "accidental" shooting in New Iberia Saturday night

NEW IBERIA, La. — The person injured in a shooting on the 900 block of Ann Street in New Iberia Saturday evening died from those injuries.

New Iberia Police Department were called to the area just before 8 p.m. Saturday, where they found a 38-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite life-saving measures and transport to a local hospital, the man died from his injuries.

After their preliminary investigation, which included scene processing, witness interviews and a review of both physical evidence and video footage, police said they believed the shooting to have been accidental. All persons involved in the incident have been identified, though police are not releasing those names.

Police said they do not suspect any foul play.

This incident remains under investigation.

To read our original story on this incident, click here.