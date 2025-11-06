Update on the S. Lewis Street project

Starting next week, contractors will be making some changes to the South Lewis Street closures and detours.

Beginning on 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 11, 2025, Glenn Lege Construction will adjust the South Lewis Street road closure between Oil Center Drive and Briarwood Drive in New Iberia.

Starting on Tuesday, contractors will begin replacing the sixth and final drain culvert crossing South Lewis Street located between Oil Center Drive and Regal Drive. All traffic needing to access Frankie Street, David Street, Connie Rue Road and Regal Drive will have to access these roads from the Admiral Doyle Drive side of South Lewis Street. Barricades will be adjusted to allow traffic access to these roads.

South Lewis Street is and will remain closed to thru traffic. The closure is anticipated to last approximately ten (10) days weather permitting.

All traffic needing to access Frankie Street, David Street, Connie Rue Road and Regal Drive will access those streets utilizing the established South Bound Detour Route that has been in place since September 29th.

North Bound Detour Route will be Weeks Island Road (LA 83) to Center Street (LA 14) back to Admiral Doyle Drive (LA 674). Detour signage will be in place.

South Bound Detour Route will be Admiral Doyle Drive (LA 674) to Center Street (LA 14) back to Weeks Island Road (LA 83). Detour signage will be in place.

Upon completion of the drainage work Glenn Lege will reopen South Lewis Street for thru traffic with road repair work and overlay commencing in the coming weeks.