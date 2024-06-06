UPDATE: More info on Sunday's deadly fire near Coteau

State Fire Marshal Chief Bryan J. Adams is reminding all Louisiana families about the proven life-saving capabilities of smoke alarms following a double-fatal fire in New Iberia.

Just before 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 2, Iberia Parish Fire District #1 responded to a call for a mobile home fire located in the 6400 block of Freetown Road in New Iberia. Unfortunately, firefighters located the bodies of a man and woman inside.

While official identifications and causes of death are pending with the Coroner’s Office, the victims are believed to be the married homeowners who were in their early 50s. We've reached out to the Coroner's Office to see if identity has been established.

Through the initial investigation, State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies determined the fire began in the center area of the home. At this time, while the exact cause of the fire remains undetermined, deputies are unable to rule out electrical malfunction as a potential cause. Severe weather in the area at the time of the fire is also being considered as a possible contributing factor.

Lastly, deputies were unable to confirm the presence of working smoke alarms in the home. This sad loss of two lives comes a month after a father and his 5-year-old daughter were saved by their smoke alarms in Luling.

Our Operation Save-A-Life program can help families access these devices for FREE. To learn more about Operation Save-A-Life, or to register for a free smoke alarm installation, visit our website at lasfm.org or contact your local fire department to request a free smoke alarm installation.