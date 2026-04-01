UPDATE: Arrest made in Oak Manor Drive shooting

New Iberia Police say they have arrested one person in connection with a shooting that happened on Oak Manor Drive on March 16.

At the time, they said one person was shot and was in critical condition; they also said the shooting was a case of self-defense.

The person shot, Andrew Edward Elias, has now been released from the hospital and was booked on Wednesday.

Elias, 34, was booked with armed robbery and aggravated battery.

At the time the warrants were issued, Elias was being treated at a Lafayette hospital for the injuries he received as a result of the shooting. Elias was released from the hospital and on April 1, 2026, the New Iberia Police Department received information that Elias was seen in a vehicle. Officers located the vehicle, and conducted a traffic stop on Louisiana Highway 182 near the intersection of Louisiana Highway 3212.

Elias was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail, police say.

Here's the original story:

UPDATE: New Iberia Police say it appears the Oak Manor Drive shooting was a case of self-defense.

Here's their updated release:

Just after 11:30 am, the New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Oak Manor Drive. Upon arriving, responding officers located a male victim suffering for at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported by ambulance to a Lafayette hospital, where he remains in critical condition. NIPD’s Investigation Division responded to the scene. Detectives are actively working on the investigation and have interviewed multiple witnesses. At this point in the investigation, it appears the individual was shot in self-defense. All parties involved have been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

Here's our original story:

New Iberia, LA - New Iberia police are investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Oak Manor Drive.

According to Captain Leland Laseter, a male victim was shot and transported to the hospital where he is in critical condition. All parties involved have been identified.

We will bring you updates as they become available.

