Unrestrained driver killed in overnight crash on US 90 Frontage Road

IBERIA PARISH — Louisiana State Police Troop I is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead early Monday morning in Iberia Parish.

According to troopers, the crash happened around 1 a.m. on July 21 along U.S. Highway 90 North Frontage Road near Captain Cade Road. The driver, identified as 44-year-old Renota Lowther of New Iberia, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Lowther was driving a 2012 Infiniti M37 westbound on the frontage road when, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle veered off the right side of the roadway. Lowther overcorrected, causing the car to cross back over the road and exit to the left, where it struck an embankment and overturned.

State police confirm Lowther was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Routine toxicology samples were collected for analysis, and the crash remains under investigation.

Troopers are reminding drivers to always buckle up, avoid distractions, and never drive impaired or fatigued.