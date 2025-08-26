Unrestrained driver dies in Iberia Parish crash

New Iberia – A Franklin man died in a Monday morning crash on La. 329, State Police say.

Anthony Rogers, 21, died in the crash, which happened just after 6 a.m. on Monday on La. 329 at its intersection with C Romero Road in Iberia Parish.

Troopers say Rogers was driving a pick-up truck east on C Romero Road. A Freightliner was traveling south on La. 329. The pick-up truck ran a stop sign at the intersection and drove into the path of the big truck, state police say.

Rogers was not wearing his seat belt, sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene, troopers say. The driver of the Freightliner was restrained and didn't sustain any injuries.

The driver of the Freightliner was not suspected of being impaired and provided a voluntary breath sample, which revealed no alcohol detected. A standard toxicology sample was collected from Rogers and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

"Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle. Never drive impaired, fatigued, or distracted, and follow all traffic laws. Additionally, buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself while in a vehicle. It can reduce the risk of serious injury or death in the event of a crash, and it takes only seconds to do so. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death," a release states.