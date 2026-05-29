Two New Iberia men arrested after kidnapping pregnant woman

JEANERETTE, La. — Two New Iberia men were arrested in Jeanerette after kidnapping a pregnant woman and throwing her out of a moving vehicle.

According to Jeanerette Police Department, they received several calls on the evening of Tuesday, May 26, saying a woman was thrown from a moving vehicle in the area of Katherine Street. Officers located the woman, who was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries and evaluated. It was during this time that officers learned the woman was pregnant.

The two men accused in this incident are Brett Michael Phillips, 34 and Chris Adam Phillips, 36, both of New Iberia. It was determined the woman was romantically involved with one of these men.

Both men identified, located and taken into custody by JPD and were initially booked into the Juandre Gilliam Law Enforcement Center and later transported to the Iberia Parish Jail.

Brett faces the following charges:



Domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim (felony)

Second-degree kidnapping (felony)

Attempted first-degree feticide

Reckless operation of a motor vehicle

Driver must be licensed

Chris faces the following charges:

