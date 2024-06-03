Two die in fire early Sunday

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a mobile home fire in New Iberia involving two deaths.

Just before 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 2, the New Iberia Fire Department responded to a reported mobile home fire located in the 6400 block of Freetown Road.

Unfortunately, firefighters located the bodies of a man and woman inside. The victims are believed to be the married homeowners who were in their early 50s.

This investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.