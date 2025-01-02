Tools for Schools: Pesson Elementary

KATC has teamed up with Jim Olivier's family of companies to get much needed school supplies back into the hands of teachers.

Pesson Elementary received lots of supplies to help students learn, in particular to help with their ELA classes.

Tools for Schools is now accepting nominations. If you're a staff member of the school you'd like to nominate, enter now at KATC.com/tools. You could get up to $500 in supplies for your school.

Acqualyn Polk a third grade ELA teacher, said it's a little school with a big heart, with students helping each other. The Tools for Schools contribution will help her students in many ways, she adds.

"I hope they take from this that there's someone out there to actually cares about them, because we have a lot of students here who don't have that at home. So seeing someone that they don't know come in and provide supplies for them means a lot to them," she said.

THANK YOU TOOLS FOR SCHOOLS!