Three teens arrested in April shooting

Jeanerette Police have arrested three people in connection with an April 28 shooting.

They were notified of the shooting just before 6 p.m. on April 28, and found a juvenile victim who was getting first aid from the Fire Department.

After an investigation, three suspects were identified and they have arrested all three.

Booked were Quentci Anthony Thompson, 19; Tre'Vionne Terrell Clavelle, 19; and a 17-year-old, all of Jeanerette.

Thompson was booked with armed robbery, armed robbery with use of a firearm, illegal carrying of weapons, cruelty to a juvenile and aggravated battery.

Clavelle was booked with principal to armed robbery, principal to cruelty to a juvenile and principal to aggravated battery.

The juvenile was booked with principal to armed robbery, principal to cruelty to juveniles and principal to aggravated battery.

"Jeanerette Police Chief Terrance Moore would like to thank the assisting agencies, including the Jeanerette City Marshal’s Office, Baldwin Police Department, and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, for their assistance during this investigation," a release states.