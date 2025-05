Three men are wanted by Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies, accused of stealing more than $1 million worth of copper from parish businesses.

Deputies are looking for Chad Gros, 51, Jude Comacho, 43, and Danny Babineaux, 46.

There's an arrest warrant out for each man, accusing him of eight counts simple battery and three counts aggravated criminal damage to property.

The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected.