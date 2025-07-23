Three lives claimed by fires in Louisiana over three days

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating three separate deadly residential fires that occurred across the state over a four-day period, from July 18–21, 2025.

Tragically, each fire resulted in a fatality, and none of the homes involved had smoke alarms installed.

Incident Summaries:

IBERIA PARISH - On Friday, July 18, 2025, around 11:30 a.m., the New Iberia Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1300 block of Marshfield Road in New Iberia. A 71-year-old man lost his life in the blaze. Investigators say the cause of the fire is undetermined, but confirmed there were no smoke alarms in the home.

LIVINGSTON PARISH - In the early morning hours of Sunday, July 20, 2025, around 3:30 a.m., the Denham Springs Fire Department was dispatched to a fire in the 900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. A 65-year-old man died in the incident. There were no smoke alarms in the home, and the cause of the fire remains undetermined.

WINN PARISH - On Monday, July 21, 2025, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Winn Parish Fire District #3 responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of Louisiana Highway 1232 in Winnfield. A 51-year-old woman died as a result of the fire. The home was also found to have no smoke alarms, and the cause is still under investigation.

Principal Assistant Chief Bryan J. Adams emphasized the importance of fire safety and early detection.

“These tragedies are stark reminders of how critical it is to have working smoke alarms in your home. A few minutes can make the difference between life and death. If you don’t have smoke alarms, we can help.”

The State Fire Marshal’s Office encourages all Louisiana residents to ensure their homes are protected with smoke alarms. If you do not have one or need help installing one, the Operation Save-A-Life program provides free smoke alarms and installation.

Visit lasfm.org to learn more or contact your local fire department to request a free smoke alarm and installation.