City of New Iberia announces road construction

The City of New Iberia advises motorists that beginning on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, street improvements on the following streets in New Iberia, Iberia Parish, in the order they are listed.



Fulton Street (800 block) – From N. Lasalle Street to Chestnut Street

Working Time – 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. Monday through Friday, and some Saturdays.

The asphalt surface will be milled off to the original concrete surface. Once the asphalt is removed, repair evaluations will be made, and the contractor will make repairs over the course of the coming weeks. Once repairs are completed, the street will be overlaid with new asphalt.

The street construction is anticipated to last approximately 6 weeks, weather permitting.

The 700 – 300 blocks of Fulton Street will be repaired soon. Separate public notices will be issued for those blocks when the contractor is ready to move to those sections.

During construction, it will be necessary at times to limit access to the construction area with lane closures or road closures and detour traffic around the work area. Road closure signs, barricades and detour signs will be in place to warn and direct traffic.

Residents and drivers should anticipate time delays. At times, the streets will have loose gravel, dirt, and oil on the roadway.

The City of New Iberia appreciates your patience during construction. If possible, please avoid these construction areas. Drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.