Suspect wanted in 2024 homicide extradicted back to Louisiana

A man wanted for a 2024 homicide has been extradited back to Louisiana.

On March 12, 2026, the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested 31-year-old Derrick Devante Mouton in Houston, Texas.

Mouton was wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred on July 26, 2024, in the 1000 block of Field Street.

The shooting claimed the life of 29-year-old Jakari Gregoire.

On July 27, 2024, Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Mouton on the charges of:

· Second Degree Murder

· Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

· Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

· Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

· Possession of a Machine Gun

After the warrant was obtained, the New Iberia Police Department requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals with apprehending Mouton.

On March 30, 2026, Mouton was extradited back to Louisiana and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.