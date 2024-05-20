Suspect sought in Saturday homicide

New Iberia Police are looking for a local man in connection with a fatal shooting.

Police were called to a local hospital Saturday morning after a man came in with a gunshot wound. Just after they arrived, doctors told them the 43-year-old man had died.

Detectives were called in to do an investigation. They learned the shooting happened on Fontelieu Drive near the intersection with Mink Street.

They identified Trevonta Johnlouis, 28, as a suspect and obtained a warrant accusing him of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Johnlouis is urged to contact the New Iberia Police Department. Information can be reported anonymously by calling the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia app on your smart device by clicking the link. City of New Iberia Application