Suspect arrested after police respond to shots fired in Jeanerette

JEANERETTE, La. — One person was arrested after police responded to reports of shots being fired.

The shooting happened at Pellerin at the railroad tracks and St. Nicholas Street at the railroad tracks, according to a spokesperson for the Jeanerette Police Department.

The suspect was taken into custody by the Jeanerette Police Department and the Jeanerette City Marshal’s Office.

The scene has been secured and the area is considered safe, police say.

If anyone has information related to this incident or was threatened by the suspect, please contact investigators with the Jeanerette Police Department as soon as possible at 337-276-6323 or victims@jeanerette.com