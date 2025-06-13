Store clerk shoots would-be robber

New Iberia Police say they worked an attempted armed robbery late Thursday that ended with the would-be robber in the hospital.

Police say they were called to a store in the 200 block of Center Street around 10:30 p.m.

They found a man with at least one gunshot wound. They were transported to a local hospital, then airlifted to another hospital, where they are listed in critical condition Friday.

Detectives conducted an investigation and learned that the wounded person entered the store armed with a "cutting instrument," walked around the counter and tried to rob the store's clerk. There was a struggle, and during that struggle the clerk shot the store clerk.

This is an ongoing investigation, police say.