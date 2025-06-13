Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishIberia Parish

Actions

Store clerk shoots would-be robber

New Iberia Police Department begins patrols
KATC Photo
New Iberia Police Department begins patrols
Posted

New Iberia Police say they worked an attempted armed robbery late Thursday that ended with the would-be robber in the hospital.

Police say they were called to a store in the 200 block of Center Street around 10:30 p.m.

They found a man with at least one gunshot wound. They were transported to a local hospital, then airlifted to another hospital, where they are listed in critical condition Friday.

Detectives conducted an investigation and learned that the wounded person entered the store armed with a "cutting instrument," walked around the counter and tried to rob the store's clerk. There was a struggle, and during that struggle the clerk shot the store clerk.

This is an ongoing investigation, police say.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.