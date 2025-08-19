State wildlife agents arrest one, cite shrimper in Iberia Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested one subject for alleged drug and firearm violations and cited another subject for alleged shrimping violations on Aug. 15 in Iberia Parish.

Agents arrested Rendal D. Jennies Jr., 42, of Houma, for possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession or dealing in unregistered/illegally transferred weapons, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in the presence of a schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.

Agents cited Peter Nguyen, 39, of Houma, for using oversized butterfly net or skimmers, failure to comply with stone crab requirements and violation of turtle excluder device (TED) requirements.

Agents were on patrol in Cote Blanche Bay when they observed a commercial shrimping vessel actively skimming for shrimp. Agents boarded the vessel and made contact with the captain, Nguyen, and his deckhand, Jennies Jr.

After an inspection of the skimmer nets, agents learned the nets were oversized and did not comply with TED requirements. Agents found the men in possession of 1,813 pounds of shrimp, which were seized and sold at the dock to the highest bidder. Agents also seized the two illegal skimmer nets.

During the stop, agents also found Jennies Jr. in possession of cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a sawed off 12- gauge shotgun. Agents seized the cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and the shotgun.

Agents also found Nguyen in possession of three undersized stone crab claws.

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon brings a $1,000 to $5,000 fine and five to 20 years in jail. Possession of a firearm while in the presence of a schedule II controlled dangerous substance carries up to a $10,000 fine and five to 10 years in jail. Possession of cocaine brings up to a $5,000 fine and two years in jail. Possession of unregistered/illegally transferred weapons carries a $500 to $2,000 fine and one to five years in jail. Possession of drug paraphernalia brings up to a $300 fine and 15 days in jail. Possession of marijuana carries up to a $100 fine.

Using oversized skimmer nets and failing to comply with stone crab requirements brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail for each offense. Violating TED requirements carries up to a $350 fine.

Agents participating in this case are Lt. Lance Devillier, Sgt. Lucas Hidalgo, Agent Gaven Bazer and Agent Lane Devillier.