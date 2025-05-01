State police investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in New Iberia

IBERIA PARISH — Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened just before 8:00 p.m. Wednesday in New Iberia.

According to investigators, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Ann Street and Buckeye Street. Detectives with the LSP Bureau of Investigations were requested by the New Iberia Police Department shortly after the incident to take over the case.

Authorities say one person was shot and died at the scene. No officers were injured.

The investigation is active, and details remain limited. Officials are working to process the scene and gather more information about what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information, photos or videos is urged to contact Louisiana State Police. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the LSP online reporting system at lsp.org, or by calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.