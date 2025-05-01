Watch Now
State Police continue investigation of officer-involved shooting; man who died identified

NEW IBERIA, La. — Louisiana State Police continue the investigation into an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday night.

The incident claimed the life of 30-year-old Justin Rhine of New Iberia.

The preliminary investigation revealed that deputies with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, assisted by officers with the New Iberia Police Department (NIPD), were attempting to take Rhine into custody on an Order of Protective Custody, according to a spokesperson for State Police.

Upon contact, Rhine allegedly fled from officers. During the encounter, he produced a firearm, which resulted in NIPD officers discharging their service firearms and striking Rhine.

Justin Rhine sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This investigation remains active, and further information will be released when it becomes available.

              

