St. Martinville man killed in New Iberia crash

NEW IBERIA, La. — A St. Martinville man was killed in a New Iberia crash on Monday.

Just after 8:00 p.m. on May 11, 2026, officers with the New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 182 near the intersection of Darby Lane.

The crash claimed the life of 46-year-old Travis Michael Bonvillian of St. Martinville, according to an NIPD spokesperson.

According to the preliminary investigation, Bonvillian was driving a 2007 Dodge Caliber westbound on Louisiana Highway 182. As the vehicle entered a curve near Darby Lane, it crossed the center line, left the roadway, and struck an embankment.

Bonvillian was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash but sustained fatal injuries. No other occupants were present inside the vehicle.

The NIPD Traffic Investigation Unit is actively investigating the crash to determine the factors that contributed to the incident.

As part of standard procedure, toxicology samples were collected and submitted for analysis.