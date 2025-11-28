St. Martinville man killed in Iberia Parish crash

IBERIA PARISH, La. — A St. Martinville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Iberia Parish on Wednesday.

Stuart Hulin, 35, of St. Martinville was driving east on Louisiana Highway 86 near Big Don Lane when, for reasons still under investigation, ran off the road while rounding a curve and overturned. Hulin was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Louisiana State Police Troop I is investigating this crash.