St. Martinville man dies in Iberia Parish crash

A Thursday evening crash left a St. Martinville man dead, troopers say.

Louisiana State Police were called to La. 86 near Marshfield Road around 7 p.m. on Thursday. They found that Brenton Robertson, 35, had died in a crash.

Robertson was traveling west on La. 86 when his SUV left the road to the right and struck a tree. He was wearing his seat belt but was fatally injured, and pronounced dead at the scene.

A standard toxicology sample was collected from Robertson and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

"While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing your seatbelt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save your life and reduce crash injuries," troopers say.

Troop I has investigated 17 fatal crashes resulting in 18 fatalities in 2024.