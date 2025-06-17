Splash Bash returns to New Iberia with free water fun for kids June 21

IBERIA PARISH — Children in Iberia Parish will get a mid-summer cooldown when St. Edward and St. Jude Catholic Churches host their second annual Splash Bash on Saturday, June 21, from noon to 3:30 p.m. at St. Edward Catholic Church, 175 Ambassador W. Lemelle Dr., New Iberia.

St Edward/St Jude Catholic Church

The family-friendly event will feature inflatable water slides, water volleyball and basketball courts, and plenty of snacks and drinks, all at no cost. Organizers say the afternoon aims to blend faith, fellowship, and fun while giving local kids a safe place to beat the heat.

Originally slated for June 14, the bash was pushed back a week after organizers decided to steer clear of threatening weather.

Last year’s inaugural Splash Bash drew dozens of families, and volunteers now expect an even larger crowd.

How to join: Admission is free and open to children of all ages, but families are encouraged to scan the registration QR code or go here.

Guests should bring a towel, sunscreen and water-friendly attire.

