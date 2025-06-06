UPDATE: Shots fired in Jeanerette; one wounded, four accused, investigation continues

Jeanerette Police are continuing to investigate a rash of crimes that happened in the city Wednesday night.

Police first were called to investigate multiple shots fired in the 600 block of Canal Street. When they got there, they saw suspects fleeing on foot into the neighborhood, and chased them down. They also found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound; he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

While they were working that crime scene, police learned that five suspects were involved, and they were able to identify them. Local law enforcement partners also helped with the search.

Then another call reporting shots fired came in from the area of Wilson and Cypremort streets. Officers identified the suspect in that incident as Javon Robertson, 22. A short time later, they learned that Baldwin Police were in a pursuit that started with a car chase and then a foot chase. One of the suspects allegedly involved in that incident was Robertson, police say.

So far, warrants have been issued for Robertson, another man, a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy.

Robertson is wanted for illegal use of weapons and terrorizing.

Records at the Iberia Parish jail show that the 17-year-old was booked on illegal use of weapons, aggravated criminal damage to property, two counts attempted second-degree murder and terrorizing.

Records at the jail show that Jaylon Charles, 19, was booked with illegal use of weapons, two counts aggravated criminal damage to property, two counts attempted second-degree murder and one count terrorizing.

Chief Terrance Moore advised that the investigation is ongoing, as several more arrests are expected to be made as a result of further investigation.

Anybody helping these people hide from police will be arrested and booked with appropriate charges, the chief said.

Chief Moore would also like to thank the following agencies:

Jeanerette Marshals Office

Jeanerette Fire Department

Baldwin Police Department

Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office

St Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office

Franklin Police Department

Acadian Ambulance