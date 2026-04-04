BLOG: At least 19 injured after car drove into crowd at Lao New Year Festival

4:10 p.m. Sunday UPDATE: Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed 19 people were evaluated and treated at area hospitals for injuries sustained in Saturday's incident at the Louisiana Lao New Year Festival in Iberia Parish.

Seven of those individuals were admitted to the hospital, and three are still in the ICU. Eight individuals were treated and released, and four were transferred to other facilities for treatment. According to IPSO, all patients are in stable condition.

IPSO said the suspect, now identifed as Todd Landry, 57, of Jeanerette was checked and cleared for incarceration.

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7:05 p.m. UPDATE: At approximately 2:30 p.m. on April 4, 2026, Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office requested Louisiana State Police Troop I to assist with a crash involving multiple pedestrians in the area of Savannaket Street and Melancon Road in (Iberia Parish). The investigation resulted in the arrest of 57-year-old Todd Landry of Jeanerette.

During the Lao New Year Parade, the vehicle Landry was driving struck multiple pedestrians. During the investigation, Landry showed signs of impairment and ultimately submitted a breath sample indicating a BAC of 0.137g%. Troopers arrested Landry and booked him into the Iberia Parish jail for Driving while Impaired (1st Offense) and First-Degree Negligent Injuring (18 counts), Careless Operation, and Open Container.

Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigating agency into the circumstances of the crash. This is an active investigation and further information will be released when it becomes available.

Anyone with information and/or pictures and video is urged to share that information with LSP Detectives, citizens can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting File a Report, or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

5:27 p.m. UPDATE: Ochsner Lafayette General is treating several of those injured. Here's their statement:

"We are actively caring for patients who were transported to our facility, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, following the incident in (Iberia Parish) Our teams are focused on providing the highest level of care. Due to patient privacy, we're unable to share specific details about individuals. For information about the incident itself, contact local law enforcement. We're not able to confirm specific patient numbers or conditions at this time, as the situation remains dynamic."

5:21 p.m. UPDATE: Statement from the Louisiana Lao New Year Festival

We are profoundly saddened by the news of the incident near the festival grounds. We are awaiting additional details from authorities as they become available. All security resources have been redirected to the scene, and we currently do not have security personnel available due to the circumstances.

In the interest of public safety, tonight’s festival music programs will be canceled (no live concerts, no alcohol sales). Vendors will remain open until 9:00 PM.

We are praying for the victims and for their families during this difficult time.

As of now, and if security resources are restored for tomorrow (Sunday) we will reopen only the religious services of the festival, and vendors will stay open.

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4:45 p.m. UPDATE: IPSO confirmed 15 people injured in Lao New Year Festival incident.

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UPDATE: Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed the incident happened at the corner of Savannakhet and Melancon Road.

The driver of the vehicle that ran into a crowd during a parade is in custody. IPSO said this does not seem to be an intentional act.

Sadie Rosonet Car that drove into crowd at Lao New Year Festival during parade, injuring at least 13 people

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UPDATE: At least 13 people are being transported to a hospital, four in critical condition, after a car drove into a crowd at the Louisiana Lao New Year Festival in Iberia Parish.

The crowd was gathered for a parade at the intersection of Melancon and Captain Cade Road.

Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, Acadian Ambulance and Coteau Volunteer Fire Department are all on scene.

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UPDATE: Acadian Ambulance is responding to the incident in Iberia Parish, where a vehicle hit several paradegoers.

They say 13 people are being transported to a hospital, four in critical condition, but there are no confirmed deaths.

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Iberia Parish Sheriff's Department is investigating after a car drove into a crowd at an Iberia Parish festival.

Acadian Ambulance has confirmed several people were injured in the incident.

A KATC crew is en route to the scene. We will update with more information as it becomes available.