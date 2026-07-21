Services set for long-time Southern Mutual Help Association employee

Memorial services are set for Thursday for Lurcy Marceaux, who worked at Southern Mutual Help Association for almost 50 years.

The services will be held at 2 p.m. at Vincent Funeral Home in Abbeville, with burial to follow at St. Paul Cemetery, where military honors will be conducted by the Acadiana Honor Guard.

Here's the obituary sent to us by his friends and co-workers at Southern Mutual Help Association:

A Fond farewell to our beloved friend and family member.

Lurcy Marceaux passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2026. He was a friend to all, a true friend indeed.

Lurcy was Construction and Property manager for Southern Mutual Help Association, Inc. in New Iberia for almost half a century. Through his untiring dedication to SMHA’s clients he assisted in the construction of over 260 new and rehabilitated units and helped rural communities combat poverty through SMHA’s credit and debt counseling, financial literacy training, home-ownership counseling and skills transfer training.

Lurcy provided hundreds of families and communities in Acadiana a better quality of life and was committed to SMHA’s Rural Recovery after the hurricanes of 2005 and 2008 and again in 2022.

He was instrumental in coordinating SMHA’s Teche Ridge traditional neighborhood development and was the chief liaison with countless construction crews and contractors.

He was well known and well loved. Lurcy was a quiet, gentle man and if he needed something all he had to do was ask and it was done.

He was a sweet man with one of the strongest Cajun accents and loved to tell Boudreaux and Thibodeaux jokes. And he was so good at it. He told them well and brought many moments of laughter.

When someone used to ask where he was from he would tease and say from the islands. Cow Island.

There is a large emptiness in our office and the hearts of many that cannot be filled.