Scholarship endowment to benefit Iberia Parish students

The Port of Iberia is making a significant investment in the future of local students with the creation of a $100,000 endowed scholarship at South Louisiana Community College (SoLAcc).

The Port of Iberia Endowed Scholarship will provide financial support to students living in Iberia Parish, giving them the flexibility to attend any of SoLAcc’s nine campuses.

The official check was presented on Tuesday, November 19th at 10am at the New Iberia Campus. Students who qualify for this scholarship will be full-time students (12+ credit hours), maintain a 2.5 GPA or higher, and be U.S. citizens or legal permanent residents.

The scholarship is available to students in specific programs that are in high demand at the Port, including Engineering Technology, Finance & Accounting, Computer & Information Science (Cybersecurity), Construction Crafts, Welding, Electrical, Industrial Production, Maritime, and Transportation & Logistics.

“This scholarship opens up opportunities for students in the parish who want to live, learn, and work close to home,” said Lana Fontenot, Executive Director of the Foundation for SoLAcc. “We’re excited to see the positive impact this will have, not just on our students, but on the local economy. Through the creation of this endowment, the Port is creating a lifelong impact for its parish’s education and its community’s future workforce.”

Craig Romero, Executive Director of the Port of Iberia, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership.

“The programs we’re supporting through this scholarship are directly aligned with careers at the Port. We’re proud to help students develop the skills they need for these high-demand fields, and we look forward to seeing them succeed right here in our community," Romero said.

The Port of Iberia is also looking ahead to long-term impact, as the Foundation for SoLAcc will apply for matching funds from the Louisiana Board of Regents.