Scam Alert: That's not the Iberia Parish Sheriff on the line

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is reporting an active telephone scam affecting residents of Iberia Parish.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office has received reports of individuals calling residents while falsely identifying themselves using the names of legitimate employees of the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The caller claims he has documents that need to be taken care of in an attempt to obtain personal information. This is a scam.

The phone number being used is (334) 609-0960. However, this is not the only number that may be used. Scammers frequently change phone numbers and may use multiple numbers while also using the names of different legitimate Sheriff’s Office employees in an attempt to appear credible.

"We cannot stress this enough: Do not provide this individual with any personal information under any circumstances. Do not confirm your identity, address, date of birth, Social Security number, banking information, or any other personal details," a release from the IPSO states.

If you receive one of these calls, hang up immediately and report the incident to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

"Our office will never pressure you over the phone to provide personal information or demand immediate action regarding official matters," the release states.