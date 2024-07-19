Watch Now
Sandbags available in Iberia Parish

Posted at 12:16 PM, Jul 19, 2024

Due to the potential of rain in the next several days, sand and bags are available at the following locations:

  • B.O.M Fire Station
  • Grand Marais Fire Station
  • Coteau Fire Station
  • Delcambre water tower
  • Loreauville City Park
  • Lydia Fire Station
  • Jeanerette at Fire Department
  • Rynella Fire Department

Shovels will not be provided; residents should be prepared to fill their sandbags.

If you have any questions or need additional information, please contact the Iberia Parish Public Works Department at (337) 364-8474.

