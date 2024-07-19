Sandbags available in Iberia Parish

Due to the potential of rain in the next several days, sand and bags are available at the following locations:



B.O.M Fire Station

Grand Marais Fire Station

Coteau Fire Station

Delcambre water tower

Loreauville City Park

Lydia Fire Station

Jeanerette at Fire Department

Rynella Fire Department

Shovels will not be provided; residents should be prepared to fill their sandbags.

If you have any questions or need additional information, please contact the Iberia Parish Public Works Department at (337) 364-8474.

