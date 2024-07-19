Sandbags available in Iberia Parish

Due to the potential of rain in the next several days, sand and bags are available at the following locations:
- B.O.M Fire Station
- Grand Marais Fire Station
- Coteau Fire Station
- Delcambre water tower
- Loreauville City Park
- Lydia Fire Station
- Jeanerette at Fire Department
- Rynella Fire Department
Shovels will not be provided; residents should be prepared to fill their sandbags.
If you have any questions or need additional information, please contact the Iberia Parish Public Works Department at (337) 364-8474.