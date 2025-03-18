Road closures set for Duhe funeral

Services for 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhe, who died Sunday morning, are set for Tuesday and Wednesday.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Peter's Catholic Church with interment to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home, and a rosary led by the Men's Rosary Group will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Due to the expected high volume of people attending the funeral honoring the life of the 16th Judicial District Attorney M. Bofill Duhé, the New Iberia Police Department and the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office are collaborating efforts and will be closing several roadways. Expect significant traffic delays.

ROAD CLOSURES ON WEDNESDAY, MARCH 19, 2025

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. FUNERAL PROCESSION (These streets will reopen after the procession)

Route: Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Boulevard, to Saint Peter Catholic Church, 108 East Saint Peter Street.

Closures:

• Jefferson Terrance Boulevard from Twenty Arpent Road to Main Street

• Main Street from Jefferson Terrance Boulevard to Hopkins Street

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CHURCH SERVICES (These streets will reopen after the procession departs from the Church for the Cemetery)

Closures:

• Saint Peter Street from Hopkins Street to Center Street

• Washington Street between Iberia Street and Julia Street

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. FUNERAL PROCESSION (These streets will reopen after the procession)

Route: Saint Peter Catholic Church, 108 East Saint Peter Street to Memorial Park Cemetery, 402 West Admiral Doyle Drive

Closures:

• Center Street from Saint Peter Street to Admiral Doyle Drive

• Admiral Doyle Drive from Center Street to Saint Jude Avenue

• Admiral Doyle Drive from the Fire Station to Saint Jude Avenue will be converted into a one-lane road

until the services conclude.

Please note times and locations are subject to change. Expect traffic congestion and delays in these areas and use alternate routes if possible.

The roadways will be reopened as soon as it is safe to do so, police say.