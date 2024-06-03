Watch Now
Rip Van Winkle Gardens temporarily closed due to storm damage

Rip&nbsp;Van Winkle Gardens
Posted at 8:55 PM, Jun 02, 2024
NEW IBERIA, La. — Due to extensive storm damage, Rip Van Winkle Gardens is requesting people to refrain from visiting until further notice.

Downed power lines have made the area unsafe. Only employees are permitted on-site, officials say.

The gardens have suffered significant damage and will require considerable time to recover. Employees are working to repair the damage.

Visitors are asked to respect the efforts of the employees working on repairs by staying away from the gardens. The goal is to reopen the botanical gardens as quickly as possible.

Updates will be provided as progress is made.

Below is just some of the damage sustained by Rip Van Winkle Gardens.

