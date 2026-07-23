Probation detainee recaptured after escaping

The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections has confirmed that a person they were taking to jail escaped on Wednesday.

"While being transported from the New Iberia District Office to the Iberia Parish Jail following a parole violation, the supervised individual escaped the custody of District Probation and Parole officers and fled into a nearby sugarcane field. A coordinated search involving multiple law enforcement agencies was immediately initiated," a release states.

After about two hours, they caught the person and returned them to custody. We've asked for the person's name and the charge they were originally convicted of, and we're waiting to hear back.

The release said state officials wanted to thank the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, New Iberia Police Department, Youngsville Police Department, and Louisiana State Police "for their swift response and assistance, which resulted in the safe apprehension of the individual without incident or threat to the public."

The investigation is continuing, the release states.