Police say no foul play after body found in New Iberia

Posted at 2:06 PM, Jul 08, 2024

New Iberia Police are investigating after a male body was found behind a gas station on Center Street.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy, and no foul play is expected, according to a spokesperson for the police department.

Identification is pending.

