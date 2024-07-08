Police say no foul play after body found in New Iberia

New Iberia Police are investigating after a male body was found behind a gas station on Center Street.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy, and no foul play is expected, according to a spokesperson for the police department.

Identification is pending.

