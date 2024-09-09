Watch Now
Police looking for murder suspect

Photo submitted by NIPD
Derrick Devante Mouton
New Iberia Police are asking for help to locate a man wanted for a slaying that happened in July.

Derrick Devante Mouton, 29, of Jeanerette is wanted on warrants accusing him of second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property, possession of a machine gun and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, police say.

Police say he's wanted in connection with the July 26 shooting death of a man on Field Street in New Iberia.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Mouton are asked to contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS(8477). Information can also be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia App or the P3 App on your smart device.

