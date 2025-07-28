Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police investigating New Iberia shooting; one person injured

NEW IBERIA, La. — New Iberia Police Department is actively investigating a shooting that occurred around 2:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Parkview Drive, where one person was injured.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicated that this was an isolated incident and was not directed toward any business in the area. Police are actively investigating and pursuing leads. Anyone with information is urged to contact NIPD at 337-369-2306.

