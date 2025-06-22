Person dead after being hit by train in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. — One person was pronounced dead after being hit by a train in New Iberia early Sunday morning.

New Iberia Police are investigating what they call "a train versus pedestrian incident" that happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Washington Street. One person was pronounced dead on the scene.

The scene has since been cleared, but this is an active investigation by the NIPD. No names have been released and no other details have been made available. KATC will update this story with more information as it becomes available.