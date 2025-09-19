Student attempting to enter school with weapon stopped by police, staff

There was an incident involving a weapon at New Iberia Senior High (NISH) Friday afternoon.

A student with a gun was stopped at the metal detectors outside of the school and never made it inside the building, according to Heath Hulin, superintendent of Iberia Parish.

NISH staff and school resource officers removed the weapon and escorted the person off the campus in police custody.

A message was sent out to parents about the incident.

The New Iberia Police Department released the following statement on the incident: