Student attempting to enter school with weapon stopped by police, staff

There was an incident involving a weapon at New Iberia Senior High (NISH) Friday afternoon.
A student with a gun was stopped at the metal detectors outside of the school and never made it inside the building, according to Heath Hulin, superintendent of Iberia Parish.
NISH staff and school resource officers removed the weapon and escorted the person off the campus in police custody.
A message was sent out to parents about the incident.
The New Iberia Police Department released the following statement on the incident:
Around 2:00 PM on Friday, September 19, 2025, an individual attempted to enter New Iberia Senior High School while in possession of a firearm.
Thanks to established security procedures, modern technology, and the swift actions of faculty, the individual was stopped before gaining entry into any school buildings.
The School Resource Officer was immediately alerted, and additional patrol officers were dispatched to the scene. The individual was taken into custody without incident, and the firearm was safely recovered and secured.
At no time were students placed in danger. The quick response of staff ensured the individual never made entry into campus facilities.
The suspect has been identified as a current student of the school; however, they were not on campus at any point earlier in the school day.
We commend the vigilance of school staff, the dedication of administrators, and the ongoing commitment of the Iberia Parish School Board to prioritize student safety through security procedures, advanced technology, and their strong partnership with the New Iberia Police Department.
This matter remains under active investigation. No further details will be released at this time.