Pedestrian killed in Iberia Parish crash

IBERIA PARISH — A pedestrian was killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 90 Frontage Road in Iberia Parish Saturday morning.

Louisiana State Police Troop I is investigating the fatal crash that happened near Grand Prairie Road. It killed Katlin Khayankane, 24, of New Iberia, who was walking along the westbound lane of the frontage road in dark clothing. For unknown reasons, Khayankane was walking in the roadway when a truck traveling west on the road hit her.

Khayankane sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was not injured in the incident.

The crash remains under investigation.