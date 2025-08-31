Passenger dies after two-vehicle crash in Iberia Parish

IBERIA PARISH, La. — A crash that occurred in Iberia Parish Tuesday led to the death of one person.

Colbi Blanchard, 19, of Thibodaux was riding passenger in a vehicle traveling west on Highway 90 near the off-ramp onto Highway 675 when, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle left the lane and entered the painted gore area, where a Commercial Motor Vehicle was stopped. The vehicle struck the rear of the CMV, leaving Blanchard and the driver with serious injuries, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I. Troopers said the driver of the CMV was also left with minor injuries.

All three people involved were transported to a hospital for treatment. Police said they were notified Blanchard died from his injuries Saturday.

This crash remains under investigation, though LSP said they believe driver fatigue to be a factor and wish to remind all drivers that fatigue can significantly affect driving ability. Falling asleep behind the wheel can lead to dangerous situations, much like the effects of alcohol or drugs. Additionally, stopping in unsafe areas, such as the gore zone, can obstruct traffic flow and increase the risk of collisions. Motorists are encouraged to stay alert and take regular breaks during long trips. Failing to do so can have serious and potentially deadly consequences.