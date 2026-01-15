Parish President Larry Richard to present State of the Parish Address

Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard will deliver a State of the Parish Address next week.

The public is invited to attend the event, which is set for Thursday, January 22, 2026, at 6:00 PM at the Veterans Memorial Building in City Park, New Iberia.

According to a release, Richard will reflect on accomplishments made throughout the past year and share key priorities for the year ahead, including infrastructure investments, drainage improvements, and economic development initiatives that continue to strengthen Iberia Parish.

"The State of the Parish Address provides an opportunity for residents, business leaders, and community partners to hear updates directly from the Parish President and learn more about his ongoing efforts to enhance quality of life and promote progress across Iberia Parish," the release states.

This event is open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.