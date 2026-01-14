Parent arrested after incident at NISH

A New Iberia woman was booked on several charges following an incident on the New Iberia Senior High campus Wednesday morning.

New Iberia Police tell us they arrested a parent, Sabrina Silas, 37, and booked her with cruelty to a juvenile, disturbing the peace and unlawful disruption of the operation of a school.

The Iberia Parish School System issued an email to parents about the incident; here's what they said:

"Dear Parents and Guardians, We are writing to inform you of an incident that occurred on our school campus. During an altercation between students, a parent who was present on campus became involved in the incident. School staff responded immediately. The parent was promptly apprehended, removed from campus, and taken into custody by the New Iberia Police Department. The individual was arrested, and the school system will be pursuing further legal action as appropriate," the email states. "This situation was resolved quickly due to the swift response of school personnel and local law enforcement. The safety and well-being of our students, staff, and families is our highest priority. We are sharing this information as part of our commitment to transparency and to keep our school community informed. We continue to work closely with law enforcement and will take all necessary measures to maintain a safe and secure learning environment. We appreciate your continued trust and partnership. If you have questions or concerns, please contact the school administration directly."

Superintendent Heath Hulin also told KATC that "this type of behavior will not be tolerated, and, in addition to legal action, will result in banning from all school campuses and school or district-sponsored activities."

As of Wednesday afternoon, Silas remained in the parish jail.

