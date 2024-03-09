One wounded, another arrested in Jeanerette shooting

An 18-year-old Jeanerette man was booked with attempted second-degree murder this week.

Jeanerette Marshals responded to a shooting near the intersection of Third and Lovette streets. They found an 18-year-old man who had been shot several times. He was transported to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Marshals arrested Jaylon Charles, 18, and booked him with three counts attempted second-degree murder, attempted armed robbery, illegal discharge of a firearm and illegal carrying of a firearm.

The investigation is still ongoing, officials say.