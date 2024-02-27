One man dies in Iberia Parish crash

A New Iberia man died in a Monday morning crash, state police say.

Leroy Lewis, 73, was driving his truck south on La. 31 around 10 a.m. Monday when the vehicle ran off the road to the right, through a ditch and into a tree, troopers say.

Despite being restrained, Lewis suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office, troopers say.

Impairment is unknown, and a toxicology sample was obtained for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troop I has investigated 5 fatal crashes, resulting in 5 deaths in 2024.