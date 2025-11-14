One dead, one arrested in Iberia Parish crash

A Jeanerette teen is dead and another person is under arrest following a Thursday night crash.

Louisiana State Police say Garylon Brown, 18, of Jeanerette died in the crash, which happened around 11 p.m. on La. 85 east of Burleigh Road in Iberia Parish.

Brown was the passenger in a car that was eastbound on the highway, while Cristian Garcia, 29, of New Iberia, was traveling west. The driver of the car took evasive action just before the crash, but the vehicles still collided head-on, troopers say.

The driver of the car, and Garcia, sustained minor injuries, troopers say.

During the investigation, Garcia displayed signs of impairment, was placed under arrest, and provided a breath sample that revealed a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit, troopers say, and he was booked with first-offense DWI, no insurance, and no driver's license.

Additional charges may be forthcoming as this crash remains under investigation.

"Far too often, Troopers see the tragic results of preventable crashes. Louisiana State Police urge motorists to plan ahead before consuming alcohol. Impaired driving, whether from alcohol, drugs, or both, is dangerous and can have deadly consequences. Always avoid driving or riding with an impaired driver, ensure all passengers are properly restrained, and stay focused on the road. Making responsible choices can save lives," troopers say.